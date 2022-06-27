Listen to this article

The automotive industry continues to experience difficulties meeting the demand from customers. Supply chain and production issues force many automakers to cancel certain products at certain specifications or delay their deliveries. Some are offering discounts but Mini has a very different approach. The British company has a new campaign that aims to “surprise and delight” buyers waiting for their new cars to be delivered.

Mini USA will start sending its customers puzzles showing images of Mini vehicles. Those eligible for the gift should be on Mini’s waiting list and the firm wants to give them something fun to do while their new vehicle is being assembled. Some will receive life-sized puzzles, while others on the waiting list will qualify for a regular-sized puzzle. We don’t know how Mini will decide which customer gets the big puzzle but we suppose the principle is based on the waiting times.

“People buy a Mini because of its cheeky and fun-to-drive spirit, so we wanted to give owners something fun to do while they wait to get behind the wheel of their new Mini,” Rah Mahtani, Brand Communications Manager at Mini USA, comments. “The ‘Not So MINI’ puzzle is one of the ways we are showing the MINI community our appreciation as owners wait for their new vehicles.”

Receiving the puzzle is just the beginning of the fun, though. The American division of the brand plans to use social media channels to feature new Mini owners and their in-progress or complete puzzles. It’s also worth noting that the official name of the campaign is “THE WE’RE-WORKING-HARD-TO-GET-YOU-YOUR-CAR, WAITING-IS-THE-WORST, IN-THE-MEANTIME-HAPPY-PUZZLING, MINI PUZZLE.” But you can simply refer to it as the “Not So Mini” campaign when asking your local dealer for your full-sized puzzle.

Meanwhile, Mini is also preparing for the launch of its next-generation models. An electric crossover concept should debut soon to preview the future design language of the brand, though we’ve seen several prototypes hinting at what can be expected. Make sure to check out the related links module above and learn more about Mini’s upcoming next-gen models.