Listen to this article

2022 not only represents the 50th anniversary of BMW M, but it also marks 55 years since archrival AMG was founded. The boys and girls from Affalterbach are celebrating this milestone through an array of limited-run "Edition 55" models, including no fewer than six SUVs unveiled today. They're based on the conventionally styled GLE and the sleeker GLE Coupe in the 55, 63, and 63 S configurations with an assortment of styling tweaks.

Harkening back to the 1980s, the GLE Edition 55 gets a retro-flavored side decal with the famous logo on a body that comes painted in either Obsidian Black or Diamond White Bright. The sextuplet rides on 22-inch forged wheels with a cross-spoke design and a matte gray finish while the wheel centers surrounding the three-pointed star say "Edition 55."

Mercedes-AMG GLE Edition 55

4 Photos

Mercedes has fitted these SUVs with its AMG Night Package, meaning some of the exterior parts come in high-gloss black. The visual enhancements depend on which main color you go for, but all vehicles get the tinted windows and quad exhaust tips with black chrome plating. The attention to detail is evidenced by the fuel filler cap as it's finished in silver chrome with AMG lettering.

Regardless of the version, Edition 55 gets a black and red interior with AMG illuminated in red on the stainless steel door sills. Woven in red on the bespoke floor mats is the "Edition 55" logo to further drive the point home. Standard on the 63 S and optional on the 63 and 53 is the Nappa leather upholstery extending onto the center console and door cards. Speaking of which, the center armrest has an embossed AMG crest.

Mercedes-AMG is already accepting orders for the GLE Edition 55 and will continue to do so until the end of 2022. It’s available as an extra package retailing from €5,950 to €13,090 depending on which GLE you order. For your money's worth, Mercedes throws in an AMG-branded indoor car cover. The Edition 55 is also available in the United States for the GLE 53 and GLE 63 S, with each model limited to 55 examples.