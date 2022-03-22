The Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 debuts in Europe to celebrate 55 years of the AMG brand. It's available to order there from now through October 2022.

G63 Edition 55 is available in Obsidian Black Metallic or G Manufaktur Opalite White. A decal on the lower portion of the doors has a stylized AMG emblem. There's also the AMG Night Package and Night Package II, which add plenty of dark accents. The fuel cap is chrome and has AMG branding. These SUVs ride on 22-inched forged wheels with a cross-spoke design and a Matt Tantalum Grey finish.

The Edition 55's cabin has a black and red color combo. The seats have two-tone Nappa leather in these shades. The steering wheel wears Mercedes' Dinamica microfiber material, and the center spoke has "55 AMG" badge. The AMG-branded floor mats are black velour with red contrasting stitching. The stainless steel tread plates have red illumination.

The package doesn't change the powertrain. A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. The power runs through a nine-speed automatic

Buyers of the Edition 55 also get an AMG-branded car cover.

In Germany, the Edition 55 model adds €17,850 to the price of a G63. In its announcement of this model, AMG reports "more birthday surprises will follow in the coming months."

The Edition 55 debuts hot on the heels of Mercedes showing off another special G-Class that's part of a collaboration with Palace Skateboards. The SUV has a prancing white horse in front of a starry sky background on the side of the vehicle's body. The collection also includes an A45 S, SL63, and AMG GT63.

Spy shots tell has that more G-Class variants are on the way. The 4x4 Squared model brings a more rugged offering to the lineup. It has parts like a lifted suspension, roof rack, ladder on the rear, and what appears to be a light bar above the windshield.

A refreshed G63 is also on the way. Judging by the camouflage, the exterior changes appear to be minor. Inside, the model might get the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system.