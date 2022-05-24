Listen to this article

When Ford introduced the 2022 Bronco Raptor earlier this year, the Blue Oval said that the high-performance SUV would deliver over 400 horsepower. Ford has kept that promise, as today, the company confirmed that the new Bronco would offer 418 horsepower (311 kilowatts) and 440 pound-feet (596 Newton-meters) of torque.

That power comes from Ford’s twin-turbocharged EcoBoost 3.0-liter V6 engine, which also powers the Ford Explorer ST. However, the engine makes more oomph in the Bronco Raptor. All that power coincides with an apt fuel economy rating, with the Bronco Raptor returning 15 miles per gallon city, 17 mpg highway, and 15 mpg combined.

The Bronco Raptor will serve as a halo vehicle for the Bronco brand, and it has the kit to earn that title. The beefed-up Bronco features larger front and rear driveshafts, upgraded Dana axles, an upgraded transfer case, and other improvements like a high-capacity clutch to help handle all of the power.

Ford looked to the Ultra4 Racing series to improve the Raptor’s suspension, giving the SUV 13.0 inches of front suspension travel and 14.0 at the rear. It also provides 13.1 inches of ground clearance. Ford also installed sensors that monitor the suspension height, adjusting damper settings on the fly. The Bronco Raptor’s stance also grows by 8.6 inches, and the company protects all those upgrades with skid plates covering the vital bits.

The Raptor’s output is behind the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, which uses a 6.4-liter V8 to produce 470 hp (354 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. The Jeep’s extra power does come at a price premium, as the Wrangler starts at $78,690 compared to the Raptor’s $69,995 starting price (prices include the respective destination charges). The Wrangler’s extra power also dings its fuel economy rating, which gets 13 mpg city, 17 mpg highway, and 14 mpg combined.

The Bronco Raptor is down on power compared to the Wrangler Rubicon 392, but the real test between the two won’t come down to what lies under their hoods. Ford and Jeep designed the pair to dominate off-road, and the Bronco Raptor will have plenty of power to make that battle quite fun.