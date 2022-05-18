Listen to this article

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is the latest and most practical electric vehicle from Wolfsburg but it is not going on sale in the United States until 2024. A global product based on the MEB platform, the zero-emissions bus will be available for pre-orders in Germany and other European countries from May 20 this year, with prices starting at €64,581 (gross price) for the five-seat ID. Buzz Pro in Germany. The first vehicles will be delivered to customers this fall.

If you do the straight currency conversion, the starting price of the ID. Buzz is about $67,950 at the current exchange rates. However, keep in mind Europe has an 18 to 20 percent VAT, which won’t be applied to the US price. Also, if you potentially apply the US Federal Tax Credit of up to $7,500, the starting price gets even lower.

Gallery: 2022 ID. Buzz

37 Photos

As far as the German market is concerned, Volkswagen says this starting price excludes the environmental rebate in Germany of up to €7,500. This means that if a customer in Germany qualifies for the environmental rebate in its full size, the starting price of the EV bus drops to €56,606. As for the ID. Buzz Cargo, the pre-rebate base price is €54,430, which can drop to €46,455. An all-wheel-drive version, as well as a base model with a smaller battery, will reportedly join the electric van's lineup later during its lifecycle.

Even the entry-level ID. Buzz gets rich standard equipment. An emergency braking system, proactive occupant protection system, electronic climate control, multifunctional steering wheel, LED headlights, cruise control, and others are all part of the standard kit. The optional equipment list includes 18-, 19-, and 20-inch wheels, LED matrix headlights, an illuminated crossbar between the headlights, LED taillights with dynamic indicator light, eleven color options, a removable center console, additional USB C charging sockets, and more.

At the market launch in Europe, the ID. Buzz will be available with a single 82.0-kWh (77.0 kWh net) battery option. Power comes from one electric motor with 201 horsepower (154 kilowatts) and 229 pound-feet (310 Newton-meters) of instant torque – figures that match the current VW ID.4. The maximum charging power when plugged into an AC station is 11.0 kW, while a CCS connector at a DC station allows for charging rates of up to 170.0 kW. The version for the United States will debut next year with a longer wheelbase and will go on sale for the 2024 model year.