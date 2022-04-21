Friends, the end of an automotive era is upon us. Or rather, it's almost upon us. The car you see here is the final Lamborghini Aventador coupe to come from Sant'Agata Bolognese, though technically, it hasn't been built just yet. That didn't stop interested parties from bidding this Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae well beyond the seven-figure mark. When the hammer dropped, this special Lambo sold for $1,603,125.

That hefty price doesn't simply include the car, however. Lamborghini has entered the world of non-fungible tokens – NFTs – by partnering with artists Krista Kim and Steve Aoki, as well as the INVNT GROUP. They created a one-of-one NFT that features a digital version of the real-life car, placed into a digital world resembling Mars. Yes, we're talking about the planet, but it's a digital world where the sky isn't remotely the limit because hey, there is no sky.

Kim and Aoki didn't merely create the NFT for this special Aventador. They worked with Lamborghini's Ad Personam customization program on the exterior finish and interior trim of the actual car, taking a minimalist approach to make it as unique as the NFT. The paint is a mix of Blue Nethuns and Nero Noctis that fades from a lighter shade on the front to pure black at the rear.

Inside is awash with black surfaces and orange trim, though the orange also has a gradient effect similar to the exterior. It's inspired by "the Mars Metaverse Sunset" which presumably is part of the NFT. We say presumably because the only person seeing it is the Lambo's owner and associated parties. However, the video below does offer a sample of the digital project.

In addition to the car and the NFT, the buyer of this Aventador Utimae is awarded all kinds of VIP treatment from Lamborghini. That includes exclusive previews of future limited-edition Lamborghini models, an exclusive invite to activities with the local Lambo dealership, a private tour of the Lamborghini Museum, and a meet/greet with the NFT artists.

As for the car, it will be built later this year and should be in the buyer's hands by September.