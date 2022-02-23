There's no denying that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are in the spotlight right now. There's also no denying that an exploding supercar grabs attention. This one certainly grabbed our attention, and it's not like we haven't seen destroyed supercars before. So for better or worse, watch this 2015 Lamborghini Huracan exit stage left via the dramatic, slow-motion footage featured above.

Of course, the slow-mo clip is just a portion of this story. A conceptual artist known simply as SHL0MS (that's a zero in place of the letter O, by the way) decided to fill a 2015 Huracan with enough explosives to effectively turn it into tiny bits. We know not the type or quantity of explosives used, however, it was explained to us in an email that an engineering and explosives team dialed everything in to make sure the Lambo pieces were "aesthetically pleasing."

That's good, because the crux of this whole project is to record 999 videos of specially-selected pieces. Each video shows a rotating view of the piece, and yup, each video then becomes an NFT with its own unique code. All the NFTs will be sold through an auction starting on February 25, with the goal of proving the bits are worth more than the whole car. With a nice 2015 Huracan currently selling for around $230,000, each NFT would need to bring around $230.

Curiously, the press release suggests this whole exercise may (or may not) be related to Lamborghini allegedly going after NFT artists. Lamborghini recently embarked on its own bizarre NFT adventure, so yeah, apparently it's a thing. Whether or not people are interested in video clips of charred Lamborghini chunks, that remains to be seen.

Of course, those of us in the car world already know the parts are always worth more than the car. Naturally, we're talking about actual parts like pistons, bearings, suspension arms, and so forth. Perhaps that could be the next big NFT score ... photos of car parts. Geez, maybe we should jump on that idea.