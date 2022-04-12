The BMW i7 EV and its gas-powered 7 Series sibling debut on April 20, just over a week from today. But ahead of those anticipated unveilings, BMW has released a single image to tease the upcoming i7, showing off its illuminated grille trim and split headlight treatment.

In this glimpse, we can see the large kidney "grilles" on the front end of the i7 – most likely not grilles at all – with a shining outline. The highlighted border is an interesting take on the growing trend of glowing fascia elements, and a contrast to the typical illuminated grille treatment we've seen in other BMW products, as well as Rolls-Royce cars.

The single teaser image also shows the i7's slim LED running lights. We know the 7 Series, the updated X7, and the XM will all have dual lighting fixtures as part of BMW's push to differentiate its top-end models. Technically speaking, we've seen this specific feature before in leaked X7 images. This is BMW's first official taste of it, however, and we also get a shadowy view of the rear of the car, with the taillights giving off a red glow.

Beyond that, we'll have to wait until the i7 and the new 7 Series debut next week to see all of these elements in full. After driving early prototypes of both cars, we know the new 7 will have similar specs to the current iX crossover, will feature the iDrive 8 infotainment system, and offer a new Level 2 hands-free driving assist (only in North America).

The 2023 BMW i7 and 7 Series debut on Tuesday, April 20, at 8:00 AM EDT (12:00 PM GMT). BMW will have a livestream of the event, so stay tuned in to Motor1.com next week where you'll be able to watch those two cars debut.