You know you're rich when a modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan is your overlanding rig. This beast comes from the German tuner Delta4x4, and the modifications make it look ready to take folks on an opulent, off-road adventure. It's a commission from a customer who lives on the Arabian Peninsula.

This Cullinan wears a beefy brush bar with a total of six spotlights mounting to it. Modified front fenders allow for a nicely integrated snorkel that places the intake point just above the roof.

A roof rack has four more auxiliary lamps and carries useful equipment like recovery boards, a shovel, and fuel cans. There's also a tent up there, so you can enjoy a night sleeping on your Cullinan.

While not easily visible in the photos, there are an array of skid plates for protecting the vital mechanical components.

Delta4X4 can fit a 3.15-inch (80-millimeter) suspension lift for €15,000. This Cullinan rides on 20-inch wheels and 33-inch Mickey Thompson off-road tires wrap around them. The tuner charges €15,000 for a set. The widened fenders to fit the new rubber cost €14,000. With all of these parts, the SUV sits about 5.9 inches (150 millimeters) taller than stock.

Delta4X4 says the complete conversion for a Cullinan costs around €150,000 ($163,222 at current exchange rates). That's in addition to having the Rolls-Royce donor vehicle, which is going to cost you over $300,000 to start if you're purchasing a new one.

Delta4X4 specializes in modifying vehicles to be more capable off-road. Examples of the company's work include a Suzuki Jimny conversion to give it upgrades like portal axles and locking differentials. There's also a more rugged Porsche 911 for a buyer looking to take the car from Germany to Dakar. An overhauled Volkswagen Amarok pickup receives a 9.843-inch (250 millimeters) increase in ride height.

The Cullinan has been a huge help to Rolls-Royce annual sales volume. The company saw a  record 5,586 deliveries in 2021. It cited the strong success of crossover and the Ghost as the primary drivers of the growth.

Source: Delta4X4

