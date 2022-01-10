Nearly every mainstream manufacturer in the world has experienced difficulties with new car deliveries in the last 12 months or so. However, it seems that some of the more exotic and exclusive automakers could be immune to the industry’s problems, as Rolls-Royce is joining Bentley in reporting best-ever sales results for 2021.

Last year, the Goodwood-based manufacturer delivered 5,586 cars around the globe which is the highest-ever annual sales number in the brand’s 117-year history. Even more impressively, this represents a major 49-percent increase over 2020 and Rolls is proud to announce Greater China, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific all saw all-time record numbers.

Without going deep into details, the automaker says the Ghost and Cullinan were responsible for the huge growth, though the Phantom is also performing well with order books full well into the third quarter of 2022. Interestingly, the company’s pre-owned program also enjoyed exceptional sales results last year, achieving an all-time record.

“This has been a truly historic year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars,” Rolls-Royce’s CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos comments. “In the past 12 months, we have recorded our highest-ever annual sales, launched the latest addition to our Black Badge family, stunned the world with our coachbuilding capabilities, and made huge strides into our all-electric future. As always, it has been made possible by the dedication and commitment of the extraordinary people at the Home of Rolls-Royce, our international team, and our global dealer network.”

The automaker’s factory at Goodwood is currently running at near-maximum capacity, Rolls explains, on a two-shift rotation. The marque currently employs nearly 2,000 people in the UK and around the world, with a record 37 new apprentices set to join the company in September 2022.