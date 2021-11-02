The Suzuki Jimny is a mountain goat of an off-roader. Despite being little, it can go many of the places more powerful and more expensive rigs can go. The companies Delta4x4 and Avus Auto are now collaborating on a major upgrade for the tiny SUV by having a kit to install portal axles on the vehicle.

Instead of running through the middle of the wheel, portal axles mount higher and use a gearset to transfer the engine power to turn the tires. With the new parts and larger wheels, ground clearance for this Jimny is now an impressive 15.75 inches (40 centimeters). Without the roof rack, the SUV is still only around 70.9 inches (1.8 meters) tall.

Gallery: Suzuki Jimny With Portal Axles By delta4x4

15 Photos

Avus Auto is building 12 examples of the Jimny with portal axles. Delta4x4 handles the job of upgrading the rest of the vehicle. For the proper off-road look, the company fits black 18-inch wheels with an eight-hole design and all-terrain tires. There are also fender flares. Buyers can add a tubular stainless steel brush guard and a three-ton winch.

The suspension receives a 1.575-inch (4-centimeter) lift and adjustable shocks with remote reservoirs. For even more off-road ability, there's an option of adding locking differentials to the front and rear axles.

The photos show the portal-axle Jimny in two forms. The gray SUV has a roof rack fully loaded with gear, covers over the headlights, and the winch. The yellow vehicle has a brush guard with lights on top, a bar of lamps on the roof, and an unloaded rack.

All of this hardcore off-roading equipment comes at a cost though. These Jimnys with portal axles are homologated for sale in Switzerland and Germany, and the starting price is €56,000 ($64,955). To put that in perspective, a regular Jimny starts at €21,915 ($25,422) in Germany. If you want one with all the options like the locking differentials and winch, it costs around €65,000 ($75,399).