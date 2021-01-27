The controversies surrounding the new BMW 4 Series are nothing new. Ever since the sports coupe debuted, we’ve seen a constant level of hate speech regarding its design. As if this wasn’t enough, BMW has just added something even more questionable - a diesel-powered M-branded model.

Even though the new diesel flagship 4 Series is not a full-blown BMW M, it has a few tweaks coming from the brand’s performance division. These include an M sports package and an M sports differential. In fact, M-badged diesel Bimmers are nothing new in Europe where the automaker has been selling fast oil burners in all forms for years.

The M440d xDrive relies on a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine with a peak output of 340 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and mountain-moving 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Power reaches all four wheels through an eight-speed torque converter automatic and an xDrive AWD system.

The Bavarian brand says the diesel sports coupe can accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 4.6 seconds, which seems like a pretty solid number for a compression ignition-powered car. Measured by Europe’s WLTP cycle, the car returns an average fuel consumption of between 5.7 and 6.3 liters per 100 kilometers, which is about 37 to 41 miles per gallon.

There’s also a less powerful but slightly more efficient model joining the lineup. The 430d xDrive Coupe is powered by a detuned version of the same engine and has 286 hp (210 kW) on tap. Zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 5.1 seconds and fuel consumption is rated at 5.2-5.9 liters per 100 km, or 40 to 45 mpg. Both 3.0-liter diesel engines for the 4 Series Coupe feature a mild-hybrid system with an integrated 48-volt starter-generator.