Just a few weeks ago, Jeep teased its first all-electric vehicle. It will arrive early next year and will be assembled in Poland. Two more electric sport utility vehicles will follow in 2024, but that doesn’t mean the brand is not investing in and developing new combustion engines. In fact, according to a new report, a brand new inline-six engine from Jeep will debut in about a month from now.

The news comes from MoparInsiders, which claims the new six-cylinder mill will be unveiled during the 2022 New York International Auto Show, scheduled for April 15-24. Internally known as the GME-T6, the engine will become part of the Global Medium Engine family of Stellantis. It will also be the first inline-six engine in a Jeep since December 2006, when the famous 4.0-liter straight-six by AMC was discontinued.

Citing “well-placed sources,” our source explains the new unit will be available in three power stages and will be installed in different Stellantis products. The first to arrive will reportedly be the most powerful variant, which will be offered for Jeep’s Wagoneer range. All versions will have a displacement of 3.0 liters, though we don’t know what output options will be available once the engine goes on sale.

However, MoparInsiders also claims a plug-in hybrid using the GME-T6 engine will be launched next year. In this setup, the inline-six engine will be mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission with an integrated high-voltage motor-generator rated at 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts). An eTorque high-voltage, liquid-cooled motor-generator will reportedly replace the conventional alternator.

The first reports about Jeep and Dodge switching some of their models to straight-six models go back several years. The new motor is tentatively known as Tornado and is believed to be a brand new development. It is also expected to be used for the next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger, as well as some Ram trucks.