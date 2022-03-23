Honda has introduced the HR-V in Indonesia with a turbocharged engine. It's the first third-generation HR-V to get the force-inducted power plant.

In the Southeast Asian country, the HR-V is available in four trim levels. Only the RS variant gets the turbo 1.5-liter gasoline mill, which makes 175 horsepower (130 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque.

Of note, the Indonesian HR-V now stands as the most powerful version of the third-generation model that comes with an internal combustion engine. The more powerful versions are both electric but only sold in China.

Gallery: Third-Generation Honda HR-V (Indonesia)

21 Photos

The Indonesian HR-V gets the RS designation, which means it looks different from the rest of HR-Vs in the world, though it looks similar to the RS e:HEV that's sold in Thailand. That said, the Indo-spec HR-V looks sporty, highlighted by various body kits that go with the RS badge. In comparison to the Thai model, the pure ICE HR-V comes with two exhaust pipes.

The next country to get the turbocharged HR-V will be the Philippines, which will happen on April 19, 2022. Just like in Indonesia, all of the 2022 HR-V models in the Philippines are to be equipped with the Honda Sensing suite of safety features.

To recall, the third-generation HR-V is offered exclusively as a hybrid model in Europe, as well as in Thailand. The Japanese HR-V, which is also called the Vezel, gets both the hybrid and the pure ICE models, though the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter gasoline engine is reserved for the base model.

In the US, the HR-V will have a different styling from the rest of the world, "designed to meet the distinct needs of U.S. customers." American Honda has announced that the arrival of the HR-V will happen on April 4, 2022. We have yet to see whether Honda will offer the American HR-V with a hybrid engine or with the powerful turbocharged mill – or both.