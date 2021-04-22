Well, that didn't take too long. Honda introduced the global HR-V (Vezel in Japan) a couple of months ago and tuners are already coming out with aftermarket packages. Granted, Mugen isn't just any tuner, but a company founded by Hirotoshi Honda, none other than the son of Honda founder – Soichiro Honda.

While Mugen is neither a division nor a subsidiary of Honda as it stands alone as a company, it's seen as an in-house tuner and among the first aftermarket companies to roll out products for a newly launched model. It's the JDM-spec Vezel's turn to get a vast array of goodies, ranging from a complete body kit to miscellaneous items like wind deflectors and floor mats.

Gallery: 2021 Honda Vezel by Mugen

Major technical upgrades are not available for the time being, but Mugen is offering a custom exhaust system and a new air filter derived from race cars competing in the Super GT and Super Formula series. A couple of 18-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone finish are also available and both are lighter than the OEM sets.

Essentially, Mugen's program for the new Vezel largely revolves around the small crossover's aesthetics. Customers in Japan can get the stylish CUV with a contrasting roof and side decals, not to mention different types of spoilers for the tailgate and roof. Front grille and side skirt garnishes are also available, as are spoiler extensions at both ends of the vehicle.

In related news, Honda has released today additional details concerning the Euro-spec HR-V's powertrain. The 1.5-liter gasoline engine works with dual electric motors for a total output of 129 horsepower and 187 pound-feet (254 Newton-meters) of torque. The electrified crossover will arrive on the Old Continent towards the end of the year when the different version for North American is expected to be revealed.