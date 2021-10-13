In April, Honda unveiled the SUV E:Prototype at Auto Shanghai to signal an electric third-generation HR-V. Fast forward to October, revealing images of the production model have been published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As previously reported, all cars sold in the People’s Republic go through a homologation process, and in some cases, the images are released on the MIIT site before the vehicle's official debut.

Such is the case with the zero-emissions HR-V, which ironically, is currently being teased on Honda's regional website in China where there's a countdown until the local premiere later today. It's worth noting the crossover is sold in the world's most populous country through the firm's two joint ventures as the XR-V and Vezel, with the latter name being used in Japan as well.

The HR-V has actually spawned EV versions before in China, from both joint ventures, but this is the new one based on the crossover's latest generation. It looks a tad different than the regular hybrid model as it features a largely closed-off front grille with the charging port behind the Honda logo. A product of Dongfeng Honda, it appears to go by the name of e:NS1 judging by the badge on the right side of the tailgate. The clear taillights and "HONDA" lettering instead of the badge also separate it from the standard model.

According to the documentation provided on the MIIT website, the Honda e:NS1 features an electric motor producing 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts), enough for a top speed of 93 mph (150 km/h). It gets the necessary juice from a 68.8-kWh battery pack in a vehicle that rides on 18-inch wheels and weighs a rather substantial 4,647 pounds (2,108 kilograms).

We wouldn't hold our breath to see the electric HR-V elsewhere as it's likely going to be a China-only affair. As a final note, the US will be getting a separate version of the crossover, different from what Honda is selling globally.