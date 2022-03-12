The moose test is one of the most demanding maneuvers cars go through. Not only does it check if the stability control is up to par, but it can also expose any dynamic shortcomings. The folks at km77.com have been doing this test over the years. There have also been surprising results; some good, some bad.

The latest car to dodge the imaginary moose is the Honda HR-V. The subcompact crossover was redesigned from the ground up, and we're curious to see how the new chassis performs under stress. Its target is to dodge the cones at 77 km/h or 47.8 mph.

Km77.com used the 1.5 i-MMD Advance Style version for the test. It's powered by a 1.5-liter engine and a single electric motor, giving it a combined output of 129 horsepower (96 kilowatts). This model also benefits from wider tires, which should give it a wider contact patch.

At first glance, the HR-V appeared to reach the magic 77 km/h (47.8 mph) number. However, the subcompact crossover clipped the first cone in the second gate. A second test at 76 km/h (47.2 mph) saw the HR-V nudge the same cone again. It eventually succeeded the test at 74 km/h (46 mph), missing out on the target speed by 3 km/h (1.9 mph).

Testers noted that the car had good reactions despite the high center of gravity. There was a bit of body bounce during the evasive maneuver, and it lifted its inside rear wheel at higher-speed attempts. Nonetheless, km77.com implies the small crossover has good dynamics. The testers added that the stability control is not too intrusive and only cuts in during extreme situations.

The HR-V matches the Mazda CX-30 in the moose test, so it's on par with other subcompact crossovers. While it's not a stunning result, this test should be a fair indicator of how the North American HR-V will perform in emergency maneuvers.