The "Frog Capital of the World" is what people often call Rayne, a small town with just over 7,300 residents in Louisiana. It’s a quiet place with a total area of 3.8 square miles (9.9 square kilometers), of which 0.0077 square miles (0.02 square km) is water. According to the 2020 United States census, the city has just 2,834 households, and the I-10 interstate highway acts as their only exit. It is a busy section of the interstate line where a weird single-vehicle accident happened last Thursday, March 17.

The Rayne Police Department reported through a Facebook post about a 2011 KW tractor and trailer which left the roadway, drove down an embankment, jumped over a large intersection, and finally came to rest on private property. The truck caught fire immediately after that and the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department was quick to arrive at the scene and extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, the driver of the tractor escaped the machine with minor injuries and is reportedly in good health.

As you can see from the footage published by the Rayne Police Department, it’s hard to tell what was the reason for the accident. The police, headquartered about a quarter-mile from the intersection, is currently investigating the crash and there have been no updates from the investigation yet. From what we are able to tell from the video, it seems that the driver either fell asleep for some reason or lost control of the tractor-trailer due to a mechanical failure. Of course, other potential reasons can’t be excluded and these are just assumptions based on the footage from the accident.

The I-10 has been a pretty busy highway in recent times and there have been several reports of serious accidents in different sections of the line. As Jalopnik recalls, there was another major accident last week when a passenger truck collided with the rear of a camper trailer. The crash closed both westbound lanes on I-10 near the Louisiana state.