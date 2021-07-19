Apocalypse Manufacturing unleashes the Warlord, which is what it calls a Ram 1500 TRX with a 6x6 conversion. The company from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is accepting orders now at a starting price of $250,000.

The Warlord uses Apocalypse's proprietary middle axle that adds two more powered wheels. The company also fits a custom frame using 0.25-inch thick steel at the rear. For a suitably aggressive look, 37-inch mud-terrain tires wrap around 18-inch wheels. A full-sized spare is located in the bed. A style bar is also just behind the cab.

Things don't change under the hood. Just like a normal TRX, there is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 702 horsepower (534 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque that runs through an eight-speed automatic.

As the images show, the interior is also identical to a regular TRX. The truck's cabin offers a mix of sporty trim, luxurious materials, and high-tech features, like that huge, vertically oriented infotainment display.

If the stock look isn't your thing, Apocalypse Manufacturing lists a few available upgrades on its website. Buyers can opt for 40-inch tires for $2,200. A thermal night vision costs $5,200. For some flash, LED lighting underneath the truck is $1,000.

Since both the current Ram 1500 and the Hellcat engine are already so familiar to tuners, companies are quickly introducing wild creations based on the TRX. For example, Hennessey has its Mammoth 1000 upgrade that pushes the claimed output to 1,012 hp (755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque at the crank.

Hennessey also offers an SUV conversion for the TRX that encloses the bed to increase the volume to seven passengers. It has the Mammoth 1000 engine upgrade, 2.5-inch suspension lift, and 20-inch wheels with 35-inch tires.