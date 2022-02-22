Ford just updated the configurator for the 2022 Bronco, and it included a new, optional suspension package for the Wildtrak trim. The HOSS 3.0 bundle combines Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass dampers, revises spring rates, severe-duty steering rack and tie rod ends from Ford Performance, a front skid plate, and a powder-coated steel bumper with integrated fog lights.

The HOSS 3.0 package costs $2,515. It arrives this summer and is "exclusively for reservation holders and unscheduled order holders," Ford spokesperson Sam Shembari told Motor1.com.

Ford says that the new suspension components provide improved high-speed, off-road capability and allow for tackling repeated whoops in the desert. The upgraded steering rack comes from the Bronco Raptor and can handle 40 percent more maximum load than the part on a regular Bronco. The upgraded inner and outer tie rods are 32 percent stronger than the stock units.

The Bronco lineup was large at the SUV's launch, and it has only grown larger since then. Ford recently added the Everglades model for folks looking to tackle mud or going through water. It has a fording depth of 36.4 inches (92.46 centimeters), which is 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) more than the next-best trim. The wheel arches have rubber surrounds, and there's a winch with a 10,000-pound rating on the front bumper.

The range-topping Bronco Raptor is another addition to the lineup. Ford isn't disclosing the total output but promises that the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 makes at least 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts). In comparison to other applications, the engine has an upgraded induction system and an improved intercooler.

The performance-focused model uses a 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. It sends the power through larger driveshafts and to upgraded Dana axles. The drivetrain also has improvements to the transfer case and clutch.