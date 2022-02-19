It's no secret that Audi will launch another crossover that will sit below the e-Tron crossover. Dubbed the Q6 e-Tron, this EV is expected for the 2023 model year. But recent developments hint a high-performance version is coming soon as well.

Per a report from Motor.es, the Spanish publication uncovered a document that shows Audi registering the name RSQ6. With 'RS' attached to its name, there is a chance that Audi is preparing its first hotted-up EV crossover. Not only that, a render of the possible performance EV shows us what it might look like should Audi push through with the plan.

The image is based on recent spy shots plus design elements from other Audi RS models. That means it gets the large corner intakes similar to the RS6 and RS7, along with a closed-off grille. Curiously, the render ditches the split headlight design seen in the most recent batch of spy photos. Of course, this isn't the final design, and the actual product might look a little different.

Before you get excited, a trademark registration doesn't necessarily mean Audi will build this model. I might be Audi securing the rights to the name, but it won't use it for the time being. It is an interesting development nonetheless and one that's worth keeping an eye out for in the coming months. If this model reaches, the RSQ6 might put out around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque just like the RS e-Tron GT.

As for the standard Q6, it will use the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture. It will be among several models in the Volkswagen Auto Group that will utilize this platform. Some vehicles set to use the chassis include the Porsche Macan EV and the Audi A6 e-Tron.