The development of the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron is still in full swing. The German automaker has been testing the pure EV crossover nameplate extensively since last year. However, the latest spy shots are bringing something new to the table.

Our spy photographers have spotted the Q6 E-Tron prototype up in Sweden once again – now wearing production lights at the front and at the back for the first time. Don't expect those Mickey lights up top to reach production, though. They're likely there for emergency use only.

Gallery: 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron New Spy Shots On Snow

12 Photos

The biggest surprise here is that the Audi Q6 E-Tron is wearing a set of split-type headlights – similar to new BMW SAVs like the upcoming X7. As with most split headlight designs, the upper portion seems to be reserved for LED daytime running lights that double as turn signals. The rear gets the production taillights as well, with horizontal graphics as opposed to the round lamps from previous sightings.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron will slot in between the Q4 E-Tron that sits atop the MEB platform, and the full-sized E-Tron flagship EV that's based on a modified version of the MLB architecture.

Powertrain details of the Q6 E-Tron are scarce at this point. However, there are rumors that a range-topping RS-branded Q6 E-Tron is coming, producing around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 612 pound-feet (830 Newton-meters) of torque. This is unconfirmed at this point.

Using the PPE architecture, the Q6 E-Tron will share its underpinnings with the electric Porsche Macan. The Macan EV will be revealed ahead of the Q6 E-Tron this year, but both models will hit the market in 2023. Both the Audi Q5 and non-EV Macan will be sold side-by-side with their electric counterparts.