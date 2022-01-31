The Porsche Macan EV is now deep into development and is currently conducting cold-weather testing in the Lapland region of Finland. Apparently, the engineers weren't too happy with the spies taking these photos because the team from the German automaker used some of the vehicles following the prototype to block what the photographers could see.

The aggressive behavior from the automaker's development team is odd because this example of the Macan EV doesn't look particularly different than the ones in earlier spy shots.

Gallery: Porsche Macan EV Spy Shots

31 Photos

In front, the crossover's camouflage has a fake grille in an attempt to hide that this is an EV. Each headlight consists of four LED elements, and there are a pair of lamps on each side of the front fascia.

Along the sides, there's are camouflaged sections along the C-pillar. It looks like the arch of the roof continues farther than what's immediately visible here, and the development team is trying to hide this.

The rear consists of steeply angled rear glass that flows to a small, active spoiler. The exhaust pipes are just placeholder pieces as a way to hide that this is an EV.

Earlier spy shots provided a great view inside the Macan EV. There's a large, digital instrument cluster in front of the driver. The key slots into an angled panel next to it. There's also a big infotainment screen, and the center console appears to have another display.

The Macan EV rides on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform. It should support 350-kilowatt charging thanks to the 800-volt electrical architecture. The base model of the crossover would have a motor powering the rear axle. Higher grades would be all-wheel drive by adding propulsion to the front end.

Porsche already confirms that the Macan EV goes on sale during the 2023 calendar year. This means a full debut could happen in late 2022.