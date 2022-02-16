Porsche aficionados know what the T badge stands for. They also know it's only graced trim levels of two Porsche models, namely the 718 and 911. Now, the German automaker's first Touring SUV is here. Say hello to the 2023 Porsche Macan T.

Traditionally, Touring models fill a gap between base and midrange trims in Porsche's lineup, offering a bit more excitement without going to extremes. That's exactly the case here, as the Macan T sits squarely between the standard model and the Macan S. As such, it retains the entry-level Macan powertrain – a 261-horsepower (195-kilowatt) turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot, sending power to all four wheels through a seven-speed PDK gearbox.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Porsche Macan shop now

From there, the Macan T gets the Sport Chrono Package and Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard equipment. Select the optional adaptive air suspension and you'll get stiffer sway bars that are T-specific. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus is also tweaked for the Macan T, but like the adaptive air suspension, it's an extra option as opposed to being standard. Porsche says the Macan T can reach 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than the base model. Top speed is still 144 mph.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche Macan T

7 Photos

Naturally, the Macan T comes with some visual enhancements both outside and within. Gray trim adorns the side mirrors, roof spoiler, grille surrounds, and side rockers. Rear logos are also gray, and for some added darkness, the Macan T wears black trim around the windows and exhaust tips. 20-inch wheels with Macan S influence are standard, as are eight-way heated sport seats with special Macan T trim. Driver and passengers will also find a standard-issue sport steering wheel, the Sport Chrono stopwatch in the dash, and Macan T branding in the door sills.

Last year, Porsche sold 24,716 Macans to US buyers. Adding a Macan T could bring more customers, but that will depend on pricing and Porsche isn't sharing that information until spring when order banks open. The entry-level Macan currently starts at $54,900, with the Macan S starting at $65,400. It's safe to assume the Macan T MSRP will fall somewhere in the middle.