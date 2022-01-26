The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted to no small amount of fanfare in September 2021. The attention wasn't simply due to its redesign – the Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid joined the lineup, and with fullsize Jeeps not having the best reputation for fuel economy, it's a subject of some attention to potential Grand Cherokee buyers.

Pricing for the standard model was announced way back in November, and now we finally have figures for the 4xe. You may want to take a seat, because the hybrid SUV starts just under $60,000. Specifically, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe costs $57,700 but that doesn't include the automaker's $1,795 destination charge. All total, you'll pay $59,495 for the entry-level 4xe. By comparison, the standard Grand Cherokee starts at $39,185 including destination. Basic math tells us that's a whopping $20,000 difference.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Jeep Grand Cherokee shop now

However, that's not quite an apples-to-apples comparison. As you'd expect, the Grand Cherokee 4xe comes standard with more equipment like leather heated seats, the 10.25-inch passenger touchscreen, Quadra-Trac II 4WD (the most basic Grand Cherokee is 2WD), and more. The powertrain is obviously completely different, with the 4xe using a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors creating a combined 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. The Grand Cherokee 4xe can cover 25 miles on electric power alone.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

115 Photos

The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is offered in five trim levels, with Summit Reserve being the flagship of the series. It's also the most expensive by a wide margin with a starting price of $74,300 before destination. Here's a breakdown of pricing by trim, with and without destination fees.