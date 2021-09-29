The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row arrives with a familiar look for the fifth generation of the brand's luxurious SUV. Sales begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, but customers have to wait until early 2022 for the new 4xe plug-in hybrid model. Buyers have quite a few trim levels to choose from: Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit, and Summit Reserve.

There are three powertrains available in the new Grand Cherokee. The entry-level choice is the venerable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that makes 293 hp (219 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (348 Newton-meters of torque. It can tow up to 6,200 pounds (2,812 kilograms). Buyers can upgrade to the 5.7-liter V8 with 357 hp (266 kW) and 390 lb-ft (528 Nm), which allows for 7,200 pounds (3,265 kilograms) of towing.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

115 Photos

The new choice is the 4xe plug-in hybrid that's available on the Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve trim levels. It uses an electrically assisted 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making a total of 375 hp (280 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). The 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides an estimated 25 miles (40 kilometers) of range when running solely on electric power. It can tow 6,000 pounds (2,720 kilograms).

In terms of size, the two-row Grand Cherokee has an overall length that is over 11.4 inches (28.9 centimeters) shorter than the three-row Grand Cherokee L. Its wheelbase is 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) less than the larger model.

Compared to the outgoing two-row Grand Cherokee, the total passenger volume increases by 4.1 cubic feet (0.11 cubic meters). Cargo space is up 1.4 cubic meters (0.04 cubic meters).

If you're planning on off-roading, then the Trailhawk is the Grand Cherokee to get. It comes with the Quadra-Lift air suspension system with up to 11.3 inches (28.7 centimeters) of ground clearance and the Quadra-Drive II active transfer case that includes an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. It also has a sway bar disconnect system for improved suspension articulation in really rugged situations.

If you're looking for luxury, then the range-topping Summit Reserve trim has Palermo leather upholstery and a 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh stereo.

The new Grand Cherokee can be quite high-tech on the inside. There are 10.1-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display, in addition to an available 10.0-inch head-up display. Plus, buyers can get a 10.25 screen for the front passenger.

The rear-seat entertainment system has Amazon Fire TV functionality that lets those folks watch Prime Video content. It can even download videos in case you're going into the wilderness where the 4G connection might not get a signal.

For safety, the new Grand Cherokee comes standard with collision warning that has active braking and pedestrian/cyclist detection, rear cross-path detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane management, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, advanced brake assist, blind-spot monitoring, and parking sensors. Additional options include a night vision camera, intersection collision assist, and drowsy driver detection.