Last year, Rolls-Royce hosted a return to form by introducing the Boat Tail – a bespoke creation, hand-built by the Rolls-Royce Coachbuilding department. It's the most expensive new car ever made, commissioned for an unnamed wealthy client for $28 million. Only three examples will ever be made and now, the British marque has announced the arrival of the second one.

According to Rolls-Royce, the second Boat Tail will make its public debut at the 2022 Villa d’Este. The luxurious event on the banks of Lake Como in Italy is scheduled to happen from May 20-22, 2022.

There isn't any detail disclosed about the second Boat Tail but we're expecting it to be different from the first one. As the Boat Tail is bespoke, its bodywork and interior are designed and produced according to the exact specifications of the clients.

Despite being custom-made, the second Boat Tail should retain its 19 feet of length, along with the wrap-around windshield. Obviously, the extended rear end will definitely be present in the second version, as well as the wood veneers on the "aft deck."

The first Boat Tail comes with a two-tone blue leather that covers the steering wheel and seats. There are wood veneers on the dashboard as well, which match the one found at the back. We're expecting a similar exquisite execution on the second version, if not better.

Powertrain details weren't announced, but it's safe to say that it's powered by the same twin-turbo 6.7-liter V12 as the rest of the RR range. This mill makes up to 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) in the Cullinan and Phantom, while the Black Badge models have it churning out up to 600 hp (447 kW).