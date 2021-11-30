Roofnest has revealed the newest addition to its lineup of hardshell rooftop tents that provides a quick-deploying, comfortable, and weatherproof place to sleep outdoors. Called the Condor Overland, it combines the features and design benefits of the two of its popular models.

The Roofnest Falcon clamshell tent is known for its durability, while the Condor stands as Roofnest's best-selling model because of its massive sleeping area in a compact package. The company wants to offer both on the Condor Overland, touted as the toughest foldout rooftop tent on the market. In fact, Roofnest pegs the new model as the ideal choice for overlanders and outdoor adventurers, especially for those who don't prefer motorhomes.

The Condor Overland is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, with the top and floor comprised of one-inch-thick honeycomb aluminum panels. Roofnest claims that the aluminum construction is strong enough to withstand the harshest overlanding conditions, including hail, stone, and branch strikes at speed.

Just like the Roofnest Falcon Pro, the Condor Overland features three accessory channels that are compatible with tent-mounted crossbars in three sizes (50, 54, and 60 inches). With this system, it can hold 100 pounds of gear when closed and 40 pounds when operated. The accessory channels can also be used to attach essential off-roading equipment like axes, shovels, and auxiliary lights.

Measuring 93 inches long and 54 inches wide when open, the Condor Overland can sleep up to two adults and a dog or a child on a 2.5-inch foam mattress. Roofnest said that it can fit over the bed of a midsize pickup truck. Even better, it only weighs 165 pounds.

The Rooftop Condor Overland has a sticker price of $3,595. However, if you get one until December 3, 2021, you get $300 off that price tag. The price mentioned already includes shipping to the lower 48 states.