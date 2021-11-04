The Chevrolet Performance ZZ632/1000 crate engine boasts an astounding output for a naturally aspirated V8 of 1,004 horsepower (738 kilowatts) and 876 pound-feet (1,188 Newton-meters) of torque. To make such amazing power with no forced induction or hybrid assistance, the massive mill displaces 10.36 liters (632 cubic inches). An Instagram post from the company (below) finally gives us a chance to hear this monster roar.

The ZZ632/1000 makes its max horsepower output at around 6,600 rpm, and Chevy Performance advises not exceeding 7,000 rpm. The sound the engine makes is perfect for a muscle car. Things start with a low growl. As the revs increase, the noise just gets louder. There's not even a hint of raspiness or high-pitched tones.

Mechanically, the engine has a cast-iron block, but the crankshaft, connecting rods, pistons, and rocker arms are forged aluminum. The intake manifold and cylinder heads are also aluminum. Chevrolet Performance recommends using 93-octane gasoline or better.

To confirm the engine's reliability, the developers tested it by doing over 200 simulated drag strip passes using a dynamometer.

This is Chevy Performance's most powerful crate engine ever but putting it into your project car is fairly expensive. The powerplant costs $37,758. Deliveries don't start until early 2022, so you have a little time to start saving for one.

Chevy Performance is previewing what's possible from the ZZ632/1000 by partnering with Hoonigan to shove the big engine into a 1988 Chevrolet Camaro (above). The car is on display at the SEMA Show. The engine is so tall that the air filter would be practically in the driver's eye line. Driving this beast seems like it would be simultaneously terrifying and exhilarating.

Once this crate engine is widely available, we can't wait to see what builders do with it. A sleeper using a 1990s Buick Roadmaster wagon that appears otherwise stock would be cool. For something really wild, someone needs to shove this V8 into the back of a Corvair.