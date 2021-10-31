Just this October, Chevrolet gives us a taste of the most powerful crate engine that GM has ever created. The Chevy ZZ632 Big Block V8 is the "biggest, baddest crate engine" the automaker has ever built, dyno-rated at over a thousand horses without the need for forced induction and on pump gas.

However, the distinction that the ZZ632 Big Block V8 made won't come cheap. While official price hasn't been announced just yet, Gandrud Chevrolet has revealed the prices through its website while taking pre-orders.

According to the Wisconsin dealership, the ZZ632/1000 Chevrolet Performance Big Block (part number 19432060) comes with a suggested retail price of $37,758.72 with a discounted price of $29,499. Muscle Cars & Trucks pointed out that the ZZ632 Big Block V8 is over twice as pricier than the defunct 755 LT5 V8 crate engine, priced at around $18,000.

In comparison, Chevy's new crate engine is pricier than Hellephant’s $29,995 price tag, which needed another $2,265 for the engine installation kit.

We're not entirely surprised by the ZZ632's pricing, though. With the potential that the normally aspirated brings to the table, a hefty price tag is almost absolutely necessary. And of course, inflation.

For the uninitiated, the ZZ632 Big Block V8 crate engine has 632 cubic inches of displacement, which converts to around 10.35 liters. It has a peak output of 1,004 horsepower (738 kilowatts) and 876 pound-feet (1,188 Newton-meters) of torque when running on 93-octane gas.

"The ZZ632 sits at the top of our unparalleled crate engine lineup as the king of performance. It delivers incredible power, and it does it on pump gas," said Russ O’Blenes, director of Chevy’s Performance and Racing Propulsion Team.

Customer deliveries of the Chevy ZZ632 Big Block V8 are set to commence early next year.