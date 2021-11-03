Ford is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Ranger and Mustang, with the former debuting on November 24 and the latter likely sometime next year. Before heading towards a well-deserved retirement, the T6 and S550 as they're known by Blue Oval aficionados have been inexplicably (but dare we say brilliantly) combined to create a wild truck with a pony car's front fascia.

Based in Thailand, the aftermarket shop appropriately calls itself "What Ford" and is the author of a surprising (although rather incestual) merger between two models that couldn't be any different. The custom build is based on the outgoing Ranger with bulging fender flares tacked on, matte black taillights, Force Off-Road black wheels wrapped in off-road rubber, and what seems to be an air suspension upgrade.

The party piece is without a shadow of a doubt the peculiar face transplant with the pony logo mounted front and center. It gets a similar grille design and shape as the sports coupe, along with familiar side air intakes. While the shape of the headlights has remained intact, What Ford modified their innards to add three strips of LED daytime running lights to mirror the headlight assembly found in the 'Stang. The tuner also added a second strip of lights in the bumper to drive the point home.

Rounding off the efforts made to strengthen the Mustang connection are the pony badges on the front fenders along with the dual white strips akin to a Shelby-badged version of the world's most popular sports car for the sixth year in a row. The "Mustanger" as we have baptized it certainly looks the part, but this video could've been better considering some of the running footage shows the contraption with the hood unlatched.