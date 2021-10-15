Do you remember the cool-looking pop-up Toyota campers from the '70s and early '80s, with graphic decals on the sides that are totally retrolicious? Those motorhomes were built in collaboration with an RV company called Chinook and among the amazing things that have existed in the past.

Well, if you're looking to buy one, there are more than a handful that lives and is up for sale for around $12,000 - $13,000, depending on the condition. However, if you're looking for a modernized version, you're in luck as Toyota has announced the 'Tacozilla' and it's inspired by those awesome Chinook campers.

The Japanese automaker is already building the Tacozilla just in time to be showcased in this year's SEMA. The illustration above is just an initial rendering and can still change by November. However, Team Manager Marty Schwerter said that they're aiming to add more curves into the build to make the Tacozilla more aerodynamic than any Toyota Chinook that ever existed.

"We really didn't want it to look like a refrigerator on the back of a truck," said Schwerter in the video embedded atop this page.

Based on a Toyota Tacoma, the Tacozilla aims to bring back the coolness of the Chinook campers but with a modern twist. Even better, the base truck will be a Tacoma TRD Sport with a manual transmission.

And while the build is still on conceptual stage as far as the video was concerned, the Tacozilla is bound to feature some cool stuff in its living space. We can expect a sleeper for two, plus plans from the video revealed that there will be a dining table, a small kitchen, and even a toilet.

The 2021 SEMA Show will happen on November 2-5, 2021, so we're expecting Toyota to reveal the final version of the Tacozilla days before the event, if not on the event itself.