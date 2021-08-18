In 1960, the Chevrolet Corvette went to Le Mans and competed in its first race on a global stage. Famous racer Briggs Cunningham actually took three 1960 'Vettes wearing white and blue to the famous endurance race, and while two of them crashed out, the third won its class.

Flash forward 60 years (technically 61) and there's another white Corvette with blue stripes grabbing attention, courtesy of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. Called the Lingenfelter Cunningham 60th Anniversary Corvette, it pays homage to that 1960 victory while adding a bit more power to the C8's punch thanks to some bolt-on performance.

This special Corvette won't be turning laps at Le Mans, but it borrows the look of the 1960 C1 'Vettes that were there. Twin blue stripes run down the center of the white C8, with additional blue trim work scattered about the car. The large spoiler is part of an aero upgrade, and it carries the number 3 to honor the Le Mans-winning 1960 race car driven by John Fitch and Bob Grossman. The unique HRE wheels are modern-day versions of the vintage five-star racing rims, albeit much larger. Special interior trim is also part of the package.

Under the C8's engine cover are some notable upgrades. Lingenfelter adds a plethora of performance parts to the special C8, starting with a neat-looking carbon intake manifold. An upgraded 95-millimeter throttle body bolts to that intake, while Corsa headers and exhaust amplify the C8's roar. In the handling and braking department, Lingenfelter adds its front C8 lowering kit, and upgraded Alcon / RB brakes are installed at all four corners. According to Cunningham Automotive, the final result is 600 horsepower, a hefty improvement over a stock C8.

Cunningham Automotive also says only 60 cars will be built, for reasons that should be obvious. And they won't be cheap. Prices start at $159,995.