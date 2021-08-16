The C8 Corvette signified a monumental shift for the iconic sports car, finally adopting a mid-engine layout. The new configuration meant the new car could offer more performance and more technology than ever before, and part of that tech infusion includes big batteries and all-wheel drive. The new Corvette is expected to spawn a hybrid variant called the E-Ray, and a new report from Muscle Cars and Trucks has new details what we should expect.

Previous rumors painted the hybrid supercar as having around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), but the latest report, according to unspecified sources, pings the car’s output at closer to 650 hp (484 kW). Chevy will achieve this by pairing the car’s 6.2-liter LT2 V8 with “e-booster” motor on the front axle. The engine will make the same 490-495 hp (365-369 kW) it does in the Stingray, though the added electric assist should give the E-Ray a blisteringly quick zero-to-60 time around the 2.0-second mark.

According to the publication’s sources, the setup will allow the E-Ray to have around zero-emissions driving up to 25-35 miles per hour (40-56 kilometers per hour). The E-Ray will pack a lot of firsts for the Corvette brand, including all-wheel drive. News from earlier this year reported that the E-Ray would replace the Grand Sport in the Corvette’s lineup, slotting below the gas-powered Z06, expected to debut soon, and the ultra-potent Zora hybrid hypercar.

Rumors point to the car arriving in or for 2023 with a price tag under $100,000; however, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been kind to vehicle production around the world, and the Corvette hasn’t escaped unscathed. Chevy is allegedly benchmarking the E-Ray against the Acura NSX, another hybrid supercar that pairs petrol power with electrons, though it’s on its way out. The Corvette E-Ray will be a significant variant for the car as it’s a big step towards a future where full electrification, even for the Corvette, is the norm.