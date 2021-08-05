Manthey-Racing GmbH got its start 25 years ago, with Porsche taking a 51-percent majority stake in the racing company in 2013. To help celebrate its 25th anniversary, Porsche is building an exclusive model called the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 that's designed to tackle – and dominate – the race track.

The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is similar to the sleekly styled Porsche 935 from 2018 in that both are based on the regular 911 GT2 RS Clubsport model from the 991 generation. The Clubsport 25 is supposed to bridge the gap between it and the 992 generation in regards to tech and aerodynamics, which means the car packs a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine producing 691 horsepower (515 kilowatts). Porsche routes the power to the rear wheels through its seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch (PDK) gearbox.

Porsche took inspiration for the model from Manthey's 911 GT3 R, which garnered notoriety for its unique green and yellow – "Grello" – livery. That color combination makes its way onto Porsche's racer in the form of its bold accents. One of the car's standout features is the centrally positioned radiator that keeps optimal airflow running across the front. It sits behind the central inlet that's in the redesigned front apron. Aero is a key part of the car's performance, with Porsche giving it a closed underbody, a redesigned carbon-fiber front lid, and a large rear wing.

The repositioned radiator and reworked front-end design allowed Porsche to improve airflow to the front brakes by removing the front fender radiators. These are just a few of Porsche's numerous modifications to the car inside and out, which concludes a welded-in safety cage and limited-edition badge. Porsche plans to build only 30 examples of the car, and each will start at €525,000 ($621,250 at current exchange rates) plus country-specific taxes. Porsche expects deliveries to begin in January 2022.