Manthey Racing is one of the preeminent names in racing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and it also tunes Porsches. The company's latest creation is the 718 Cayman GT4 MR that focuses on performing better at track days and club racing events. The car looks capable of impressive things at the 'Ring, too.

Manthey makes some small tweaks to the 718 Cayman GT4's body. It adds a set of protective grilles for the air intakes, an air deflector, gurney, and new wing brackets. The tuned coupe rides on a set of forged wheels with broad, Y-shaped spokes and a gold finish.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 MR

6 Photos

Mechanically, Manthey's 718 Cayman GT4 rides on a coilover suspension. There are also new brake pads with steel flex lines at the front and rear axle.

The modifications aren't very extensive, but they should be enough to sharpen the Cayman GT4 when taking it to the track. It still has plenty with the stock 4.0-liter flat-six putting out 414 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (419 Newton-meters) of torque. As of the 2021 model year, buyers can get either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

With the manual gearbox, the stock GT4 reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 188 mph (303 kph).

If you'd prefer to have a hotter Cayman GT4 straight from Porsche, we know there's one on the way because there is over a year of spy shots and video capturing its development. Likely going to by the name 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the vehicle features a more aggressive body with NACA ducts in the hood, vents on top of the front fenders, extra air inlets, and a big wing. Under the engine cover, the RS allegedly retains the 4.0-liter flat-six but with a significantly higher output of 500 hp (373 kW).

We expect the Cayman GT4 RS to debut at some point this year. Rumors put the starting price at $130,000.