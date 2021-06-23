Porsche just broke yet another record on the Nurburgring’s challenging Nordschleife course, completing a lap in just 6 minutes, 43 seconds flat, using a 911 GT2 RS with a set of aerodynamic, suspension, and brake updates from the experts at Manthey Racing. Before you cry foul at Porsche taking credit, the Manthey Performance Kit is actually available to European customers through Porsche’s Tequipment accessory lineup.

The record attempt, which was verified by a notary, edged out the previous 'ring champ by just over 5 seconds on the same 20.8-kilometer track layout. That vehicle, a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, broke the former record last November and claimed a lap time of 6:43.616 on the slightly shorter 20.6-km route – the Manthey GT2 did that lap in 6:38.835. Still, we doubt it will be long before the three-pointed star (or another manufacturer) mounts an effort at toppling Porsche from its perch.

It’s not like the GT2 RS needed a lot of help to be a track-day superstar. It already comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six that makes 691 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (515 kilowatts and 750 newton-meters), with rear-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that cracks off quick and responsive shifts. The Manthey vehicle also comes with the GT2’s Weissach package, which subs in carbon fiber for the roof panel and suspension components, titanium for the roll cage, and magnesium for the wheels, so it’s not exactly a heavy machine.

Even so, the Tequipment accessory Manthey kit is even more aggressive. Its aero tweaks are the most obvious – front spoiler flaps, a carbon fiber underbody pan, front wheel air guides, a new rear spoiler and diffuser, and rear wheel aerodiscs contribute to significant increase in downforce. Hiding under the skin is a Manthey-designed coilover suspension kit with three-position front and four-position rear dampers. Meanwhile, special brake pads for the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system reduce fade, while steel shrouds the brake lines improve feedback and control.

The end result is a vehicle that laps the Nordschleife 4.8 seconds quicker than an otherwise-stock GT3 RS. Porsche says the Manthey bits were developed to allow its race-on-Sunday-commute-on-Monday customers a whack at an even broader performance envelope, but unfortunately, we’ve got bad news for those folks who don’t live in Europe. The Tequipment kit is only available on the continent for now, backed by a full Porsche warranty. That said, the automaker isn’t counting out other markets, hopefully including the US.