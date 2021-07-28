The Audi Skysphere Concept will debut on August 10 at the Four Rings' design center in Malibu, California. To tease the upcoming model, Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte and Audi Senior Vice President Henrik Wenders star a video where they discuss the vehicle's inspiration.

Lichte and Wenders say that the Skysphere takes inspiration from the Horch 853A. Both models share a very long nose and smoothly sculpted rear. While we can't yet see the Skysphere's interior, the video suggests that it's going to be a luxurious place with high-end materials and cutting-edge technology.

Gallery: Audi Skysphere Concept Teaser

4 Photos

We're expecting the Skysphere to be an EV, so that long hood is largely only a styling exercise because there isn't an engine to cover. It compromises passenger space for a classic sports coupe appearance.

Audi intends the Skysphere to be both a compelling driver's car and be able to switch to a machine capable of autonomous motoring. When a human isn't controlling the vehicle, the cabin transforms into a lounge.

Gallery: Teaser Concept Audi Sphere

3 Photos

The Skysphere is part of Audi's new trilogy of concepts that also includes the Grand Sphere and Urban Sphere. The trio represents the brand's attempt to "reinvent mobility as we know it today." All of them will have tech that will let the vehicle recognize owners and learn their preferences.

Audi is also already teasing the Grand Sphere. With short overhangs and a long wheelbase, it maximizes passenger space. With level 4 autonomous ability, drivers would never need to take control unless they want to. Otherwise, the cabin is supposed to be a living room on wheels. The model debuts in September at the IAA show in Munich

The Urban Sphere will arrive in 2022. The single teaser image available right now hints that it's a large crossover or minivan for autonomously driving around a city.