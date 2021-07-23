It seems that Mercedes-Benz will live up to the expectations and will reveal the new generation Citan in about a month from now. The Stuttgart-based automaker has just released a new teaser image with the light commercial vehicle and it’s finally showing its shapes without any camouflage. The full debut is scheduled for August 25 but let’s see what we know about the model so far.

As previously reported, Mercedes will launch the Citan in two versions - one with combustion power and the other one with a purely electric powertrain. The automaker promises compact external dimensions and a generous cargo space, which should turn the LCV into a highly diverse offering on the market.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Citan new spy photos

14 Photos

Mercedes sees the main applications of the new Citan as being a city delivery van thanks to its compact size and wide-opening sliding doors on both sides. In combination with its low loading line, this should allow easy loading and unloading of the vehicle. A passenger version of the Citan, the Citan Tourer, will also join the range offering “high functionality and variability.”

Similar to what Renault did with the new Kangoo and Express, Mercedes will separate its small LCV range into two model series. The Citan will be a more affordable van aimed at business clients and small firms, while the T-Class will be a bit more luxurious and will be “tailored to the needs of families whilst also being a suitable companion for active leisure enthusiasts.”

The first to debut from the fully revamped LCV family of Mercedes will be the Citan and we expect it to be launched together with the fully electric eCitan model. In fact, Renault introduced the Kangoo and Express together so the German manufacturer could follow a similar strategy and unveil the Citan together with the T-Class in about a month from now.