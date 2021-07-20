Airstream trailers are as timeless as they are practical, comfortable, and beautiful. A typical Airstream sees campgrounds and rural locations all around the world, but this 1992 Model 34 Limited Excella isn't typical. It traveled to various movie sets all around the United States and was the literal home-away-from-home to Academy-Award-winning actor Tom Hanks. And now you can buy it, along with some wonderful memorabilia to boot.

The trailer will cross the auction block with Bonhams during the Quail Lodge Auction in Carmel, California on August 13. On the outside it looks like a typical Airstream, though you'll notice a few stickers on the windows. That's not an uncommon thing among travelers as they mark places they've visited, but stickers on this trailer memorialize Hanks' various movie locations spanning 24 years. According to the auction listing, the locations start with 1993's Sleepless in Seattle to filming for The Circle in 2017.

We see more atypical Airstream decor inside. The auction listing states that Hanks bought the trailer in 1993 and specified a custom interior that only included the kitchen and bathroom built in. He wanted to make it a comfortable home while on location, so he equipped it with his own furniture that includes a standard sofa with removable legs so it would fit through the door. A modest bed is located at the back; the front serves as a living room with an electric fireplace and the aforementioned sofa. A small dining area with a table and chairs rests across from the kitchen, and all of the furniture is included with the sale.

In this instance, furniture also means a plethora of accessories and special memorabilia. The cabinets are filled with dishes and kitchen equipment, including espresso makers. Among the accessories is an Apollo 13 mug signed by Hanks and his co-stars in the epic film: Gary Sinise, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon. Hanks also autographed the cabinet next to the door and the air conditioner, adding extra-special touches to this already special Airstream.

The trailer will have a new owner come August 13, as it's listed without a reserve so when it crosses the auction block, it will sell. Bonhams estimates the trailer will sell for between $150,000 and $250,000. That's certainly quite a bit higher than a typical Airstream trailer from the early 1990s, but as we've said all along, this trailer is far from typical. With the extraordinary Hollywood connection, all we can say is the sun will rise on August 13. Who knows what the tide could bring.