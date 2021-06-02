The last time we saw the Mercedes EQE all-electric sedan was in April when our spy photographers captured the car lapping the Nurburgring. It’s now more than a month later, and a new video shows that the model is back at the famous track for further testing as the German automaker puts the car through its paces before it fully reveals the sedan this September.

Details about the car’s electric powertrain remain elusive, though Mercedes is expected to offer the sedan with a variety of battery sizes and power outputs, just as it does for the larger EQS. However, rumors have so far pointed to the model offering around 403 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 564 pound-feet (765 Newton-meters) of torque in one configuration, which will send power to all four wheels.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQE Spy Photos

27 Photos

A less-powerful variant is expected as we’ve already spotted the hotter Mercedes-AMG EQE out testing, which should deliver more than 500 hp (372 kW). It’s unclear what Mercedes is targeting for range, though we expect the less potent model to offer more miles per charge. A key factor to the car’s range will be its aerodynamic efficiency, just like the bigger EQS that has a 0.20 drag coefficient.

The EQE will look similar to the larger EQS in regards to its styling, though it will wear some unique touches, such as a traditional trunk lid with an integrated brake light. We expect the sedan to have a smooth, closed-off grille, sleek lighting elements front and rear, and aerodynamic bumpers. Inside, passengers will get to experience a roomy cabin that’s said to be as big as that of the S-Class, thanks to the packaging made possible with the electric powertrain.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is expected to go on sale next year as a 2022 model year vehicle. The car will make its official debut in September at the IAA in Munich.