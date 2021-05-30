The Rimac C_Two has been a long time coming. After its initial debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Rimac has already showcased the prototype version of the electric hypercar on multiple occasions, even subjecting the born model in crash tests in the name of safety.

But finally, we are on the verge of seeing the C_Two's final form on June 1, 2021, but not without intrigue. In a 40-second teaser released by the Croatian automaker, the production version of the C_Two will come with "more extreme performance, new official name, immersive features, extraordinary technology, and exceptional engineering in its final form."

Yes, a new name, but this isn't the first time we've heard that one.

Gallery: Rimac C_Two Galactic White

44 Photos

In a report in 2019, Rimac was actually set to debut the C_Two at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, which, as we all know, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. At that report, Rimac confirmed that the C_Two will have a different name in production form but the automaker hasn't decided on a moniker yet at that time.

Guess over a year of waiting is more than enough for them to decide on a suitable name for the hypercar, and we'll know about it in a few days' time.

To recall, the prototype Rimac C_Two was unveiled in Geneva three years ago with an incredible power output of 1,888 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) of torque. These immense figures catapult the electric rocket to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 1.85 seconds and to a top speed of 256 mph (412 km/h). The C_Two ange was estimated to be at 404 miles (650 kilometers) in the NEDC test.

In a few days, we'll know if Rimac keeps these outrageous numbers together with the C_Two's new birth name.