Mercedes-AMG is a brand that includes more than just high-performance automobiles. Since 2004, the company has worked in partnership with the Swiss company IWC Schaffhausen, the famous watchmaker, and the two have a new wristwatch available that’s perfect for the stylish AMG drivers out there. It’s called the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG,” and it’s available today for $9,100.

The watch is an impressive combination of materials and design, combining titanium and carbon fiber into a subtle yet stylish accessory. This is IWC’s first 43-millimeter watch to include the IWC-manufactured 69358 caliber movement and the first watch of this size with a case made of lightweight and scratch-resistant Grade 5 titanium that was inspired by AMG’s signature Selenite Grey Magno paint finish. It’s self-winding with a 46-hour reserve. Adding to its lightness is the woven carbon-fiber dial that’s contrasted with silver chronograph sub-dials and counters, which stand out against the darkened carbon watch face.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG And IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG”

9 Photos

The watch receives a black embossed calf leather strap with a folding clasp and contrast stitching, much like one would see throughout an AMG’s interior on the seats, steering wheel, dashboard, and other trim pieces. The only bit of AMG branding is in a place no one will see it – stamped on the tinted sapphire crystal case back. The dark, monochromatic color scheme and subdued branding give the timepiece an upscale, luxurious look.

The watch goes on sale today, with pre-ordering available through IWC.com or through IWC’s boutiques and authorized retail partners. Customers can register the watch under the My IWC care program that extends the standard two-year limited warranty by six more years, which should provide some peace of mind should something go wrong. The watch isn’t cheap, but neither are the best AMG models, though the watch is just as stylish.