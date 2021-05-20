A special edition of the Ford Ranger Raptor is on the way, but the bad news is that it's definitely not coming to the United States. To make the forbidden fruit seem even sweeter, the company's promo video is set in the Old West, so the Blue Oval's marketing materials use an American backdrop, but the model isn't available there.

The teaser video mashes together elements from the Mad Max series and westerns. There are the heavily modified vehicles that look straight out of Fury Road, but the rest of the setting looks ready for Clint Eastwood to ride into town. As another connection to The Man Who No Name, the video's title is The Good, The Bad, And The Bad-rse, which is a reference to the Sergio Leone classic The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly.

Gallery: 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor: First Drive

52 Photos

The video doesn't show much of the truck. The accompanying image indicates that there's a double stripe in black with red edges along the center of the body. Other changes are difficult to see.

There's no indication of any powertrain changes. The European Ranger Raptor uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel that makes 210 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. Power runs through a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

"The new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds even more dramatic style to our ‘bad-ass’ truck, with unique exterior touches and cabin enhancements that make our off-road performance pick-up even more distinctive and desirable. Starring in its own Spaghetti Western movie is the perfect way to demonstrate Ranger Raptor’s outlaw appeal," said Stefan Muenzinger, manager of Ford Performance in Europe.

The special edition Ranger Raptor will debut on May 25. A longer version of this teaser video will come out at the same time. It will show the new model getting help from other Rangers to evade hostile vehicles.