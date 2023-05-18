The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma is finally here. However, it has more competition than ever. When it goes on sale, it will face off against the all-new Ford Ranger, which will be available in the US for the first time.

The Ranger has three engine choices, with the entry-level being the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. The mid-range option is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, but the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 sits at the top in the Ranger Raptor. It produces 405 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque.

2024 Ford Ranger Engines Horsepower Torque Transmission 2.3L EcoBoost I4 270 hp 310 lb-ft 10-Speed Auto 2.7L EcoBoost I4 315 hp 400 lb-ft 10-Speed Auto 3.0L EcoBoost V6 405 hp 430 lb-ft 10-Speed Auto

The Tacoma doesn’t have as much variety under the hood, but it does offer a potent hybrid option. Toyota fits a 2.4-liter four-cylinder in the 2024 pickup with three different outputs. The entry-level engine for the Tacoma SR makes 228 hp and pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The more potent 2.4-liter that pairs with a six-speed manual makes 270 hp. Ford only offers the Ranger with a 10-speed automatic. Upgrading to the eight-speed auto with the more potent engine increases the output to 278 hp. However, the 2.4-liter hybrid engine, which mates to an eight-speed auto, makes the most at 326 hp.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Engines Horsepower Torque Transmission 2.4L I4 228 hp 243 lb-ft 8-Speed Auto 2.4L I4 270 hp 310 lb-ft 6-Speed Manual 2.4L I4 278 hp 317 lb-ft 8-Speed Auto 2.4L I4 Hybrid 326 hp 465 lb-ft 8-Speed Auto

Ford provided towing and payload capacity numbers for the Ranger SuperCrew 4x2 and 4x4, which maxes out at 7,500 pounds and 1,805 lbs, respectively. Toyota only provided partial specs for the 278-hp I4 with its 6,500-lbs towing capacity and the hybrid, which can tow 6,000 lbs with a 1,709-lbs payload capacity. Towing and payload numbers for the other engines are TBA.