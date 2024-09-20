In the 1960s and 1970s, the Ford Ranger was a full-size truck. Okay, technically it was a trim level for the F-Series, but it had its own badge and it was big. In 1983 it got small, and by 2011 (outside the US, anyway) it grew to mid-size status. The current generation finally reached North America last year as a 2024 model, and now it's time to see how this mid-sizer handles truck life in modest XLT 4x4 trim—the everyday pickup for everyday folks.

That said, the lightly optioned XLT in my driveway this week still has a starting price of just over $40,000. Add in the Advanced Towing and Tech package, running boards, a 3.73 locking differential, integrated bedside steps, the 301A Equipment Group, and a few other tidbits and you arrive at the as-tested price of $46,619. That includes a not-insignificant destination charge of $1,959. Still, that's about $10,000 less than a similarly equipped F-150 XLT.

Christopher Smith / Motor1

This Ranger is decidedly a middle-of-the-road truck with cloth seats and acres of gray plastic trim. It won't win any interior design rewards, but it does have simple analog controls for common-use items, which I suspect truck buyers will love. Under the hood is the standard-issue turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder, making 270 horsepower. Ford's 10-speed transmission handles the shifting.

I'll be driving this for a week so chime in if you have any specific questions.

What's Good So Far?

Ride quality. I haven't ventured into truly rough terrain yet, but this truck feels plenty comfortable over expansion joints on the pavement. Harsh thuds and shimmies often found on smaller trucks with four-wheel drive aren't there. At least, not yet.

I haven't ventured into truly rough terrain yet, but this truck feels plenty comfortable over expansion joints on the pavement. Harsh thuds and shimmies often found on smaller trucks with four-wheel drive aren't there. At least, not yet. Power. There's no reason to fear the four-cylinder. Unless you're trying to tow something properly big (and if you are, get an F-150), the little EcoBoost is all you need. Low-end power is impressive here, which is exactly what you want in a truck

There's no reason to fear the four-cylinder. Unless you're trying to tow something properly big (and if you are, get an F-150), the little EcoBoost is all you need. Low-end power is impressive here, which is exactly what you want in a truck Styling. The truck has a handsome quality about it that, in my opinion, finds a nice balance of prestige and aggression. It helps that just about everything is well-proportioned, from the grille to the wheels and lights. If anything, I'd like larger side windows, which would also help with visibility. But that's a minor gripe for a very attractive package.

Christopher Smith / Motor1

What's Bad So Far?

Noise. This Ranger XLT doesn't have aggressive off-road tires, but I'm shocked at the amount of road and wind noise that enters the cabin. Motor1's West Coast scribe Victoria Scott noticed the same thing when she drove the Ranger Raptor, and it did have big ol' tires. The engine is a bit too snarly as well, which wouldn't be bad if it had a pleasant exhaust note.

This Ranger XLT doesn't have aggressive off-road tires, but I'm shocked at the amount of road and wind noise that enters the cabin. Motor1's West Coast scribe Victoria Scott noticed the same thing when she drove the Ranger Raptor, and it did have big ol' tires. The engine is a bit too snarly as well, which wouldn't be bad if it had a pleasant exhaust note. Turning radius. For the record, I haven't compared any statistics but I'm pretty sure the Ram 1500 Crew Cab I drove earlier this year could outmaneuver this truck. Positioning it for some preliminary photos had me reversing and sawing like mad, and I wasn't in a confined space.

For the record, I haven't compared any statistics but I'm pretty sure the Ram 1500 Crew Cab I drove earlier this year could outmaneuver this truck. Positioning it for some preliminary photos had me reversing and sawing like mad, and I wasn't in a confined space. Low-Rent Interior. I get this isn't a top-of-the-line pickup. But it still has a $46,000 sticker price. That should at least warrant something other than plain gray plastic stuck everywhere.