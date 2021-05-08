The 2021 Ford Bronco is probably the most anticipated Blue Oval this year. Despite being launched almost a year ago, the returning nameplate is yet to be delivered to customers, but we all know that it's bound to happen sooner or later.

At launch, the two-door and four-door Bronco came with power figure ratings. For the smaller turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-banger, it's rated to make up to 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 lb-ft (420 Newton-meters) of torque. On the other hand, the bigger turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost was rated to produce up to 310 hp (231 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque.

As it turns out, Ford has been lying about those numbers, and that's a good thing. According to the Bronco technical spec sheet PDF released at Bronco6G Forum, the SUV's final SAE-rated power output figures are a tad higher than what was initially announced.

The spec sheet shows that the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is rated to churn out up to 300 hp (224 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm), while the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 produces up to 330 hp (246 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm). Those numbers would need premium fuel, mind you. If you opt for regular ones, they will be a bit lower as expected.

If the technical spec sheet above were indeed official, would-be Bronco owners should be delighted to know about the increase in power ratings, considering that the smaller 2.3L four-pot mill has crossed the 300-hp barrier when fed with the more expensive fuel.

Meanwhile, the Bronco's production has been shut down due to the current semiconductor crisis. That isn't derailing Ford from its current path, though, as the automaker assured anxious owners that customer deliveries will still begin by summer or around June 20.

While waiting, don't forget to go through the leaked technical spec sheet and see the numbers for yourself.