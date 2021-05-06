Renault will soon add another electric vehicle to its lineup with the Megane E-Tech Electric. The company previewed the new model in October 2020 with the Megane eVision Concept, which should look quite similar to the production version when it arrives. Spy shots have revealed some of their similarities, with the first teaser images further confirming the two will share some styling elements.

The teasers show off the rear end, portions of the interior, and the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The rear is quite similar to the concept, with a full-width lighting element connected to thin-looking taillights. The rear wears the brand’s new badge above the Megane badging. Renault boss Luca De Meo previously said that the concept and the production version are about 95 percent similar. Previous spy shots have shown the production version sharing similar proportions to the concept.

Gallery: Renault Megane E-Tech Electric Teasers

4 Photos

The other teasers give us our first glimpse at the interior, and it looks like you’d expect from a modern EV– minimalistic with screens. The infotainment screen, which appears to feature capacitive touch buttons, sits above a row of unmarked switches and a cubby for a cellphone. One image shows an expansive storage area at the front of the center console that sits below the infotainment system. The seats and armrest feature gold contrast stitching.

The Megane E-Tech Electric will ride on the CMF-EV platform the company jointly developed with Nissan, capitalizing on that Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance synergy. The platform also underpins the 2022 Nissan Ariya. Powertrain details remain under wraps, though we shouldn’t have to wait long to learn about it. Renault says the Megane E-Tech Electric will debut in the “very near future.” It’s set to go on sale in 2022. The company hopes that by 2030 that nine out of 10 cars it sells will be EVs.