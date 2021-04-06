The mainstream electric pickup truck battle between Detroit automakers is officially on. An all-electric Chevrolet Silverado is now confirmed, according to a fresh announcement from General Motors. And it's clear – even at this early stage – that GM has the Ford F-150 EV dead in its sights.

We say early stage because GM's announcement is a little slim on details, suggesting much isn't set in stone. We do know it will be built alongside the upscale GMC Hummer EV at the company's Detroit-Hamtramck Factory Zero facility. It will also be built from the ground up as an electric vehicle using the forthcoming Ultium platform. However, the notable takeaway from this announcement is the Silverado EV's estimated range of 400 miles. That's 100 more than we're expecting from the electric F-150.

"The vehicles coming from Factory Zero will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles," said Reuss. "The GMC Hummer EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike."

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 shop now

The latest announcement reaffirms GM's determination to boldly transition into the electric realm. The Detroit-based automaker has an ambitious plan to deliver over 1 million electric vehicles by 2025, though it's important to note that is on a global scale. The Ultium platform will surely play a role in that initiative, though we don't expect to see it for some time yet. To GM's credit, the $2.2 billion investment in its Detroit-Hamtramck facility is the largest renovation ever undertaken by the company. The plant will serve as ground zero for GM's EV strategy across all its brands.

A timeframe for the Silverado EVs arrival is unknown, but GMC Hummer EV production is expected to start at Factory Zero by the end of the year.