Few vehicles in production today can boast about a 70-year legacy. The Nissan Patrol's humble beginnings stretch all the way back to 1951 in Japan, and these days it's available all around the world. In the States, we know it as the Nissan Armada but it's particularly popular in the Middle East where an amped-up Nismo version appeared back in 2015. Now, it's poised to reappear in facelifted guise at the end of March.

A short teaser video from Nissan Middle East's YouTube channel confirms both the Nismo moniker and a debut date of March 31. The current-generation Y62 Patrol actually received its facelift for the 2020 model year, but the hotter Nismo model wasn't part of the pomp and circumstance. As such, expect the Patrol Nismo to get the updated face with the notched headlights and V-Motion grille, further dressed with larger air intakes and the requisite red Nismo trim. The renderings below are based on spy photos and should offer a taste of what to expect.

Gallery: 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo rendering

At the back, the Patrol's updated taillights will sit above a Nismo-specific rear fascia that adds a bold black diffuser and cutouts for quad exhaust tips. It will also gain red trim, which should extend around the entire base of the body-on-frame SUV. We also expect to find racy 22-inch Rays wheels that are actually carryovers from the previous Nismo model. Also carrying over should be an upgraded suspension and tweaked 5.6-liter V8 engine, rated at 428 horsepower (319 kilowatts) for Nismo duty.

If you're a Nissan fan in America, don't get too excited about a Nismo version of the Armada. The sporty Patrol is centered around Middle East sales so it's extremely unlikely we'll see such treatment in the States. That holds especially true considering Nissan only sold 19,640 Armadas in North America last year, though perhaps a simple sporty makeover could reinvigorate the aging vehicle in the eyes of U.S. buyers.